Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,437 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $36.05 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

