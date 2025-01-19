Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,343,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after buying an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after buying an additional 489,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.