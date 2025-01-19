Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 9,806 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 201.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

