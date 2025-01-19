Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,257,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ UEVM opened at $46.45 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

