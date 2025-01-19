Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYHG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter.

HYHG opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

