Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 134,440 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

