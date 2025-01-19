Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after buying an additional 1,138,182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after buying an additional 1,404,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

