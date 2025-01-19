Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $105.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

