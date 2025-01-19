Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 207,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

IAU stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

