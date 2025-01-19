Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,636. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,528,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $305.60 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.