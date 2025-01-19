Empirical Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 197.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after buying an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,668,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,723,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,216 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,508,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 897.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,267,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

