Empirical Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,938 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of STLD opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.