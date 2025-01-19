Empirical Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after purchasing an additional 403,254 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 401,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 338,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.