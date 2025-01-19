Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.48 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.2423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

