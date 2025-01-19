Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rollins by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

