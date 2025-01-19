Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $929,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,165,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

