Empirical Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

