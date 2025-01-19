Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DraftKings by 36.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,366,158. The trade was a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,002,452.43. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,183 shares of company stock valued at $41,303,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DKNG

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.