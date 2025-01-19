Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,088,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,059 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.33%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

