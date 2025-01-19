Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,390 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

INDA stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.