Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.03.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

