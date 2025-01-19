Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLSP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FLSP opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

