Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARM by 83.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 248.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 4.53.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

