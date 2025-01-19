Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

