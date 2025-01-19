Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,598,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,738,000 after buying an additional 144,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

