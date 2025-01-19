Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RSPH stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

