Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

