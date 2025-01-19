Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 509.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.50.

Assurant Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $211.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average of $196.80.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

