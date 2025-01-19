Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

