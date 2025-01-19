Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 206.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in WEX by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in WEX by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $184.40 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $247.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.55.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

