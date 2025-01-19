Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

ABG stock opened at $244.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.09 and a 12-month high of $277.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

