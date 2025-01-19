Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 27.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,674,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $220.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.44.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

