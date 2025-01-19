Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $163,468,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after buying an additional 2,064,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.