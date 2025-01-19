Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

REMX opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

