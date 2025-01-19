Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

