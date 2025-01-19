Evercore ISI Boosts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $270.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $263.95 on Friday. F5 has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $267.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in F5 by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 50,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

