FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Raised to $34.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.38. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,409,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after buying an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,006,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 396,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

