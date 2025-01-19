Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

