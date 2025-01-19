FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $25.19. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 80,032 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 12.1% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

