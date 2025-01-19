Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.25. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 2,035,538 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $155,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,155.77. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

