Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. This represents a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.