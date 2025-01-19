Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 27,505 shares.The stock last traded at $52.46 and had previously closed at $52.05.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,695,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

