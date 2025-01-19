Full House Resorts’ (FLL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 37,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $190,576.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,022.90. The trade was a 12.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,616.71. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,746 shares of company stock worth $260,121 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth $50,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

