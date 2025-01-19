Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,302,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,532,328 shares.The stock last traded at $87.89 and had previously closed at $80.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Futu Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Futu by 67.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Futu by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

