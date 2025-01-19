Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,895 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. TD Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

