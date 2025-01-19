Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,980 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 184.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

NYSE ZBH opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.67 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

