Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 9,968 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ADM opened at $51.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

