Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,316,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

LH opened at $238.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average is $225.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $247.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,814.27. This trade represents a 27.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,572 shares of company stock worth $6,145,209 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

