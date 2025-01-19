Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

CL stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

