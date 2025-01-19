Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $679,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 20.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fastenal by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,842,560.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In related news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $845,670.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,400. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,970,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

